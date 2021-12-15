Holiday shipping deadlines are here: What you need to know to get your gifts out in time for Christmas

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Get those gifts to the post office!

When holiday shopping is done, it’s time for holiday shipping and the United States Postal Service says this week should be your deadline to do it.

Wednesday, December 15 is the first big holiday shipping deadline for USPS. This is for retail ground service which ships in 2-8 days.

Pricing at the post office starts at $7.95.

Here are all the important deadlines coming up for shipping through USPS in time for Dec. 25:

USPS Retail Ground Service: Ship by Dec. 15

First-Class Mail Service: Ship by Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service: Ship by Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express Service: Ship by Dec. 23

See this page on the USPS website for pricing and shipping times.

Spokane’s USPS Processing and Distribution Center is already sorting 250,000 to 300,000 packages per day!

The facility recently got a new machine to help handle more packages during this busy time of year.

Mary Smith, the Customer Relations Coordinator for USPS here in Spokane, says you should not wait until Monday or the week of Christmas to ship your packages.

The workload will be heavy and your gifts may not make it in time for Christmas. You have better chances if you ship by Friday, Dec. 17 the latest.

Some helpful tools to use when your packages are out — the USPS website or mobile app for tracking.

Informed Delivery is also a good way to see and manages what packages you have arriving soon. The service is completely free.

To avoid porch pirates, Smith says putting your packages on hold when you’re on vacation is a good option.

Notify family members or neighbors if you’re expecting a package as well so they can keep an eye out for you.

If you suspect your package has been stolen, contact local police and your post office.

RELATED: Shipping holiday gifts? Know your deadlines

RELATED: How to holiday shop at the last minute

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.