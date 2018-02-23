Hodgins Gets 2,000th Point, Eagles Win

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

The Eastern Washington University women’s basketball team defended Reese Court and picked up a crucial Big Sky Conference win over Weber State on Thursday evening (Feb. 22). They now move to 14-13 while the Wildcats fall to 17-9.

Adding to the excitement of a big victory, Delaney Hodgins became the first Eastern Washington basketball player, male or female, to surpass 2,000 points in the fourth quarter with her second consecutive 30-point effort. Hodgins has played in 125 career games and has started every single one.

Hodgins entered the game needing 23 points to hit the mark, and when she did she became just the fourth player in Big Sky history to do so. She now sits in fourth-place on the conference’s all-time scoring list with 2,007 points, needing 42 points to move into third and 277 to break the all-time record.

“Delaney is a special player, but even more of a special young lady. I’ve had the privilege to coach her and her sister who is also an awesome person,” said head coach Wendy Schuller . “I’m happy that the milestone has been reached and that we can move on. They were extremely important points for us tonight and it’s been special to be a part of history and coach somebody like her.”

Violet Kapri Morrow was the other Eagle in double figures, adding a 23-point effort. Hodgins had nine rebounds while Morrow grabbed eight. On the night, the Eagles shot 42 percent from the field (27-64) and outrebounded Weber State 53 to 35. Eastern only committed 11 personal fouls yet took 27 attempts at the line themselves.

“Tonight, the biggest thing was rebounding, we haven’t had a rebounding margin like this all season. We came up big on the glass and rebounded as a committee. When we all rebound and hit the glass, we’re good, and that was great to see from us,” added Schuller.

The Eagles opened on a 7-0 run to force an early Weber State timeout and they never looked back, leading for 39:35 and never trailed. EWU lead 11-3 and Weber State would pull together runs of 7-0 and 5-0 in the first quarter, but they couldn’t catch the Eagles.

Only holding a one point lead after the half, EWU opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run before both teams hit an offensive lull. Eastern then broke through and was able to outscore the Wildcats 23 to 12 in the third despite both teams shooting under 25 percent.

Weber State didn’t go down quietly, as they opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run and were able to keep the Eagles off the board for nearly three minutes. Although Eastern was outscored 23 to 20 in the fourth quarter, they held on and picked up the 77-68 victory.