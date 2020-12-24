HO HO HO! You’ll have to wait until Christmas night for the snow! -Kris

Merry Christmas! Santa will have an easy trip around the Inland Northwest on Christmas Eve. A ridge of high pressure is keeping all of the holiday excitement and suspense out of the forecast. Tonight will be another chilly night, with overnight lows in the teens. Expect clear skies and just a few areas of fog. Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonable, with highs in the mid 30s

For Christmas Day, the clouds will increase throughout the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid 30s. The chance of rain or snow will develop in the early evening, but it will likely transition all to snow fairly quickly. 1 – 2″ of snow will be common throughout the region, with some spots getting as much as 3″ of snow. The possibility of snow showers will continue through Saturday afternoon, and possibly even into Sunday over North Idaho. Otherwise, expect dry and cool conditions through the start of next week.