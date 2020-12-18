Hitting the slopes? Take a look at Mark Peterson’s snow report

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local mountains have received several inches of snow in the past few days and more is on the way.

If you are planning to hit the slopes, make sure you take a look at Mark Peterson’s snow report before you head out.

49 Degrees North

Last 24 hours – 2 inches

Base – 30 inches

Peak – 24 inches

Make sure to reserve your lift tickets online

Schweitzer

Last 24 hours – 6 inches

Base – 24 inches

Peak – 34 inches

Great Escape now open

Lookout Pass

Last 24 hours – 7 inches

Base – 13 inches

Peak – 28 inches

Open 7 days a week

Mount Spokane

Last 24 hours – 3 inches

Base – 21 inches

Peak – 28 inches

Night skiing returns Friday

Silver

Last 24 hours – 4 inches

Base – 20 inches

Peak – 32 inches

Reserve your lift tickets online before you go

RELATED: Opening dates and how local ski mountains will keep you safe during the pandemic

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.