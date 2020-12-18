Hitting the slopes? Take a look at Mark Peterson’s snow report
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local mountains have received several inches of snow in the past few days and more is on the way.
If you are planning to hit the slopes, make sure you take a look at Mark Peterson’s snow report before you head out.
49 Degrees North
- Last 24 hours – 2 inches
- Base – 30 inches
- Peak – 24 inches
- Make sure to reserve your lift tickets online
Schweitzer
- Last 24 hours – 6 inches
- Base – 24 inches
- Peak – 34 inches
- Great Escape now open
Lookout Pass
- Last 24 hours – 7 inches
- Base – 13 inches
- Peak – 28 inches
- Open 7 days a week
Mount Spokane
- Last 24 hours – 3 inches
- Base – 21 inches
- Peak – 28 inches
- Night skiing returns Friday
Silver
- Last 24 hours – 4 inches
- Base – 20 inches
- Peak – 32 inches
- Reserve your lift tickets online before you go
