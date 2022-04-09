Hitting the road this weekend? Here’s how to check the condition before you go

FILE: Snowy roads Photo by Ethan Hasenfratz on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash.– When we say April showers, we usually mean rain. However, it looks like Mother Nature might not be ready to let go of winter just yet.

That means those April showers could involve some snow. If you’re driving anywhere, the roads could be hard to travel.

Here’s how to check the conditions before you get behind the steering wheel:

Washington:

Idaho:

Check online

Call 511

Montana:

Check online

Call 511

RELATED: Heavy snow, wind to make for tricky travel on local mountain passes

READ: Stream news, weather and exclusive local stories on KXLY+

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.