Hitting the road this weekend? Here’s how to check the condition before you go
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we say April showers, we usually mean rain. However, it looks like Mother Nature might not be ready to let go of winter just yet.
That means those April showers could involve some snow. If you’re driving anywhere, the roads could be hard to travel.
Here’s how to check the conditions before you get behind the steering wheel:
Washington:
Idaho:
- Check online
- Call 511
Montana:
- Check online
- Call 511
