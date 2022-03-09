Hit the trails in Washington for free Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash.– Get some fresh air Wednesday when you head outside and explore what Washington has to offer– for free.

That’s right, March 9 is a fee-free day for Washington State Parks, national forests, national parks and other public lands. That means you can park at trailheads or other recreational spots without a Discover Pass or without paying an entry fee.

These fee-free days are a great way for people to hit the trails and discover what public lands are near them to explore. You can even use tools from the Washington State Parks website to find somewhere to go.

The next fee-free day isn’t too far off. You can celebrate the State Park’s 108th birthday by hitting the trails free of charge.

If you like hitting the trails and think you might go more often, you can always buy a Discover Pass to hang in your car. You can find more information on those here.

Happy trails!

