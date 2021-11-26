Hit the trails at Washington State Parks for free Friday

SPOKANE, Wash.– Get some fresh air Friday when you head outside and explore what Washington has to offer– for free.

The Friday after Thanksgiving is one of the fee-free days of the year at Washington State Parks, national forests, national parks and other public lands. That means you can park at trailheads or other recreational spots without a Discover Pass or without paying an entry fee.

These fee-free days are a great way for people to hit the trails and discover what public lands are near them to explore. You can even use tools from the Washington State Parks website to find somewhere to go.

Plus, it’s the last fee-free day of 2021!

If you liked hitting the trails and think you might go more often, you can always buy a Discover Pass to hang in your car. You can find more information on those here.

Happy trails!

