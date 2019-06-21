Hit and run sentencing, rent increases and the NBA draft: Here’s what you need to know this morning

Good morning and TGIF, it is June 21, these are the top stories to know this morning:

A suspected drunk driver who left a teenage boy to bleed out in the street after hitting him with his truck is scheduled to be sentenced this afternoon. It’s been six weeks since Stephen Renfro was driving in Otis Orchards and hit 17-year-old Conrad Willems, who was riding his bike home from the gym.

Two Zags are headed to the NBA. Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura was drafted ninth overall by the Washington Wizards. Brandon Clarke was drafted 21st by the Oklahoma City Thunder, traded to Memphis Grizzlies. Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins went undrafted.

Rent prices are going up for some tenants in North Spokane. Some, as much as more than $120 a month. Thursday night, they met with Spokane Council Member Kate Burke and other tenant union organizations to talk about it at a tenant town hall.

A man has been arrested in the death of transgender woman Chynal Lindsey whose body was found in a Dallas lake earlier this month.

Hundreds of people from across the country gathered in Riverfront Park Thursday to protest plans for a new jail in Spokane County. Read what they had to say HERE.

