Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office needs your help tracking down a hit-and-run driver

HAYDEN, Idaho– The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office needs your help tracking down a Hummer they say hit a person and drove off.

Deputies released a photo of a black, mid-2000’s Hummer H3 on Thursday. They said the driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash that send a person to the hospital.

The hit-and-run happened at 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 on Ramsey Road and Tugboat Road, just south of Hayden Avenue. People who saw the crash said the Hummer hit the person and kept driving south on Ramsey Road.

The person hit by the Hummer was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300. The lead investigator on the case is Deputy Leyk.

