Historic World War II planes to fly over region on Fourth of July

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

You can expect to see more than fireworks in the sky this Fourth of July.

Five historic World War II aircraft will fly over Spokane and the Idaho Panhandle on Saturday as part of a regional tour to mark the nation’s independence.

The Historic Flight Foundation will host the aircraft, which will consist of a North American P-51 Mustang, Republic P-47 Thunderbolt, Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, Grumman F7F Tigercat, and a B-25 Mitchell bomber.

You can expect to see the formation fly over Spokane at roughly 5:45 p.m. after passing Rosalia, Spangle, and Reardan.

The aircraft will stop to refuel at Felts Field before taking off for Liberty Lake, Coeur d’Alene, and the Idaho Panhandle.

While the HFF Museum is currently closed due to the pandemic, people are invited to watch the flight from public parking lots at the airport.

The tribute flight is thanks, in part, to Gary Peters, whose Hangar 180 museum ordinarily sponsors the Fourth of July airshow.

“In a summer without airshows, this formation will honor our veterans, salute our history and rekindle patriotism on Independence Day. I hope people will stop by Felts Field to see some of the now rare aircraft that helped win World War II,” said John Sessions, chairman of the Historic Flight Foundation.

