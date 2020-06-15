Historic Rose Apartments to be relocated for North Spokane Corridor

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson, Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — SPOKANE, Wash. — The historic Rose Apartments in East Central will be moved on Tuesday to make way for the North Spokane Corridor.

The brick building, currently sitting at 1726 E. Third Ave., will be picked up and relocated to Fourth Avenue.

The City said the historic apartment building was constructed in 1910 in the ‘Colonial Revival’ style. Currently, it has eight affordable rental units.

“Our community needs more affordable housing, so it just makes sense to preserve these units in this one-of-a-kind building,” said Director of Community Housing and Human Services (CHHS), Tim Sigler. “We were excited to be able to support the community with this creative solution.”

The historic building was bought by the State Department of Transportation, which is building the North Spokane Corridor. The East Central Community Organization started the project to move the house, assisted with grant funding and a permit from CHHS. The City said they plan to reimburse the costs of water and sewer connections at the new location

The Rose Apartments were renovated and turned into affordable living units in 2009, following a slew of foreclosures during the Great Recession.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.