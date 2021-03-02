Historic riverfront attraction welcomes riders back

Esther Bower by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — After being closed for around a year, the Looff Carrousel is back to saddling up riders under new safety precautions.

“It just feels so good to have it open. It is truly a treasure, and it is not an exaggeration to say it is a gem of Spokane,” said Jon Moog, the Riverfront Park Director.

Moog worked with the Spokane Regional Health District to come up with COVID safety measures for the ride. Here’s what’s new: only 29 riders allowed at a time, face masks are required, more outside wait time with your group depending on how busy the ride is and red and blue tags clearly indicate what animals can be used to maintain 6-feet distance.

Spokane residents were eager to saddle up and try out the carousel that’s been in Spokane since 1909.

“It’s been a long winter. Spring’s going to be here, and hopefully we’ll be able to get out and do more things all the time. We’re sure looking forward to it,” said Claudia Hall. She and five-year old Sophie were one of the firsts to take a ride.

With Spokane currently in Phase 2, more attractions are getting the go ahead to re-open. Kate Hudson, the Public Relations Manager at Visit Spokane, says Spokane’s layout makes it well suited to succeed with re-opening.

“We’re situated quite well for people to come and feel safe when they come to Spokane,” Hudson said. “They can be outside. They can be walking around.”

Spokane has ample outdoor activities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

“If you feel comfortable, then I highly recommend coming down because things are starting to open. Things are loosening up,” Hudson said.

While things are re-opening in the area, the parks are still recovering from major financial setbacks from COVID closures. In 2019, the carousel brought in $138,000. However, when it had to close last year, the carousel only brought in $12,200 in.

“Revenue’s been difficult for us this year. We’ve had to tackle it a different way,” Moog said.

The park gets around 65-70% of its revenue from attractions such as the carousel and the ice-skating rink. However, Moog is looking ahead with optimism for the future.

“I think there’s just more good things to come as we look forward to the summer and advancing through the phases,” Moog said. “We’re looking at and already planning events for this year, so we’re really hopeful and optimistic to the future.”

If you want to come out and visit the carousel, park officials are encouraging you to buy your tickets online. This will save you time waiting in line and help with traffic flow. The Loof Carrousel is open from 11-6 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.