Historic Flight Foundation launches second ‘drive-thru tour’ of aircraft museum

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Historic Flight Foundation is holding its second Tarmac Tour this Saturday at Felt’s Field.

The first Tarmac Tour was just a few weeks ago, but this latest tour celebrates the end of school, the first day of summer and Father’s Day, according to the foundation.

Visitors will be able to check out the vintage aircraft museum without having to leave their car. When you arrive, you will be directed to the flight line from Rutter Avenue, and into the hangar.

Custom t-shirts and masks will be available for sale, as well as cheeseburgers.

