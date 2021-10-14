Historic Davenport Hotel named a top hotel in Pacific Northwest

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Historic Davenport Hotel has been named a top hotel in the Pacific Northwest by Condé Nast.

The local hotel was named #5 among a list of 15 in the 34th Annual Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. Thompson (Seattle), Stephanie Inn (Cannon Beach), Hotel Deluxe (Portland) and the Woodlark Hotel (Portland) made up the top five.

The Historic Davenport Hotel opened in 1914 and narrowly escaped demolition in the early 2000s. It was built by Louis Davenport and has been an iconic Spokane site ever since.

The hotel underwent a multi-million-dollar restoration in 2002. During that renovation, its hand-painted frescoes, woodwork and European-inspired marble were all meticulously restored.

The hotel now flaunts a relaxing spa, swanky cocktail lounge and some of the comfiest beds around.

“We are incredibly honored to be featured as a top hotel in the Pacific Northwest” says Lynnelle Caudill, Managing Director of Davenport Hotels. “We love to see the Pacific Northwest continue to be a top destination for travelers near and far, and we congratulate all of the other winners of this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards. It fills us with pride to see Spokane and the Davenport make a global list of top destinations, and we extend our sincere gratitude to our guests for voting for us. We look forward to welcoming each guest as we have for over 107 years, focused on creating memorable experiences.”

