Hispanic Heritage Month: A guide to supporting Hispanic/Latinx businesses in Spokane through HBPA

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Hispanic Business Professional Association’s mission is to serve and embrace Latinx/Hispanic culture, support BIPOC businesses, empower and support professionals and students of color.

The organization also has a vision to connect members to the community to build professional and personal relationships.

HBPA seeks to offer professional development opportunities, provide access to resources, develop cultural education and increase community involvement.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, support one of the organization’s many business members — like Jalisco’s Mexican Restaurant on E 29th Ave.

There are simple and specific ways you can support the Hispanic/Latinx community in Spokane.

You can go to a Hispanic-owned restaurant or use a Hispanic-owned contracting company or tax service.

Even buying art to not only support the artist, but get a taste of the enriching culture.

The organization also encourages contributing to scholarship programs which benefit Hispanic/Latinx youth.

A full list of business members with the Hispanic Business Professional Association can be found here.

To find out more about the organization, see the HPBA website.

