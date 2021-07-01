Hiring wars on display in Spokane’s Lincoln Heights

SPOKANE, Wash. — The battle for workers in the Inland Northwest is on display in the span of one city block in Spokane’s Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

On one side of 29th Avenue, McDonald’s marquee advertises $14 per hour wages. Just a block down, Taco Bell’s sign says simply “We pay more than McDonald’s.” The other side of the sign says Taco Bell will pay $14.25 an hour.

Those are just two of the restaurants and other businesses in a battle for workers, especially as Washington has lifted its COVID-19 restrictions.

In the same Lincoln Heights shopping center, the Two Seven Public House is offering a $300 hiring bonus for line cooks, which they can collect after six weeks. Those who stay with the job for six months earn another $600 bonus.

A search of Craigslist job postings finds similar positions with signing bonuses at restaurants across the Inland Northwest.

Employers nationwide are looking to hire an added 692,000 jobs in June.

Spokane’s Davenport Hotels announced this week they’re hiring 100 people to fill roles at the company’s Spokane hotels and restaurants.

