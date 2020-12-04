Hiring of Spokane’s permanent health officer will take place in phases, Dr. Velazquez says

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District is searching for a permanent health officer.

Board of Health members voted on Thursday to make Dr. Frank Velazquez interim health officer until they can hire a replacement. Dr. Velazquez has since provided some clarity on what that hiring process will look like, saying it will take place in phases.

He says a search firm will handle the hiring so no resources are taken away from the health district during the pandemic.

The district still needs to hire a firm, and plans to work on establishing the candidate search once that’s accomplished. Currently, the district plans to have approved a contract with a firm by January 28. A full timeline can be viewed below:

