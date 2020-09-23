Hip hip hooray! It’s finally going to RAIN! -Kris

It was a beautiful start to fall today, but what we really need is some rain! Finally, there is wet weather in the forecast. A cold front will push through the Inland Northwest starting Wednesday. The clouds will increase throughout the day, and the winds will pick up. Expect rain to move into the region Wednesday night. This system will bring more than just a few sprinkles! It looks like we could be seeing the wettest weather since June.

The rain will continue through Thursday morning. Behind the cold front, cool, breezy and showery weather will be with us through Friday. There’s a slight chance of another round of showers on Saturday. A warming and drying trend will kick off starting Sunday as high pressure returns to the region.