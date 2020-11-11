Hillside Sips opens on South Hill, offering nutritional teas, shakes and drinks

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new smoothie and juice bar has moved to Spokane’s South Hill—but Hillside Sips has a bit of a twist!

Hillside Sips officially opened Wednesday, and offers nutritional teas, drinks, smoothies and shakes; all designed to satisfy hunger while giving you an energy boost.

One of Hillside Sips’ specialties is ‘loaded tea’—a drink with no sugar and low calories, and made with green, black and oolong tea. Loaded teas also contain ginseng and guarana, and Hillside Sips says this will boost your metabolism and your energy for the day!

They also made low sugar, low carb, protein-dense shakes; as well as ‘beauty sips’ and specialty sips.

Menus! Here are our standard items. What will you try first?

Have questions on flavors? Ask away!

We will also have monthly/seasonal specials so stay tuned! #hillsidesips #loadedteas Posted by Hillside Sips on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Hillside Sips is located at 2926 S. Regal St.

