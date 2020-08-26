Hill’s Resort employee tests positive for COVID-19

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — Hill’s Resort plans to close its restaurant and lounge Wednesday morning, following news that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, The Resort said they learned an employee was infected with the virus Tuesday night.

Staff members who were in close contact with that person are self-isolating and will take their own tests Wednesday.

Lodging, front desk, resort docks and the store will stay open.

According to Hill’s, the Resort has been taking all the precautionary steps to lower the chances of an outbreak. They hope to reopen the restaurant and lounge as soon as possible.

