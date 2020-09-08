Man dies in car crash while fleeing deputies on Highway 27

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Highway 27 is currently blocked at Dishman Mica Road while crews respond to a fatal crash.

The Spokane Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call about a man who appeared to be passed out in his car in the Albertsons parking lot at 32nd and Pines.

When deputies approached, they say the man freaked out, hit the deputy’s patrol car, and sped off going southbound on Highway 27. Deputies followed the man, who crashed his car near Dishman Mica Road.

Deputies attempted CPR, but say the man died from his injuries.

Highway 27 will be blocked until further notice.

Crash blocking Hwy 27 at Dishman Mica Rd. Working to confirm more info. #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/Iy1Fukncr4 — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) September 8, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.