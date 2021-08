Highway 260, 261 reopened near Washtucna following brush fire

by Connor Sarles

Photo by Guido Jansen on Unsplash

WASHTUCNA, Wash. — A brush fire previously closed a 14-mile stretch of the highway between Kahlotus and Washtucna, which has since reopened.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday that Highway 260 and 261 had to close.

Crews have CLOSED SR 260 from Kahlotus to Washtucna (MP 25-39) due to a brush fire. Travelers will need to use alternate routes via SR 21 and SR 26. There is no ETA to reopen the roadway at this time. pic.twitter.com/OgJa7pLqIA — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 2, 2021

