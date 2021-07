Highway 206 reopened near Mt. Spokane following logging truck crash

by Connor Sarles

Police Lights Police Lights

MT. SPOKANE, Wash. — Highway 206 has reopened near Mt. Spokane following a logging truck crash.

The truck hit powerlines and blocked the entire highway, causing major backups for anyone driving through the area.

It is not known what caused the logging truck to hit the lines, but it happened near Deadman Creek.

FINAL: This has been cleared and the roadway is no longer blocked. https://t.co/KzmEiBMnnu — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 12, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.