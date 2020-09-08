Highway 2 west of Airway Heights reopens as crews contain wildfire
According to the Department of Transportation, Highway 2 west of Airway Heights near Fairchild Air Force Base has reopened.
Crews reopened the highway around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Highway 2 remains closed at Davenport due to the Whitney Fire, burning eight square miles near Davenport.
