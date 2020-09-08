Highway 2 west of Airway Heights reopens as crews contain wildfire

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

According to the Department of Transportation, Highway 2 west of Airway Heights near Fairchild Air Force Base has reopened.

Crews reopened the highway around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

FINAL: US 2 west of Airway Heights reopened around 2am this morning. US 2 still closed at Davenport due to a fire. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 8, 2020

Highway 2 remains closed at Davenport due to the Whitney Fire, burning eight square miles near Davenport.

