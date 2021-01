High winds, power outages force Spokane Public Schools to cancel all classes

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools has canceled class Wednesday due to power outages and high winds.

The closures affects all students, including those who were learning remotely.

In a Facebook post, the district said it would provide updates throughout the day.

