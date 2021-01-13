High winds cut power to thousands of homes in the region

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of residents are without power, as high winds and record rain slam the Inland Northwest.

Avista is reporting 4,408 customers are without power.

About 3,170 Inland Power customers woke up in the dark Wednesday. 1,947 of them are in Spokane County.

Kootenai County Electric reports more than 3,000 customers are affected.

Widespread power outages affecting more than 3,000 members. KEC crews are responding as quickly and safely as possible. Report your outage using our SmartHub app, https://t.co/4X2UOhxnnH or by calling 1.877.744.1055. Visit https://t.co/7aoTTrLu0m to view our outage map. — KootenaiElectric (@KootenaiEC) January 13, 2021

