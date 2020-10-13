High winds are on the way for this afternoon and evening – Mark

Welcome to a windy Tuesday!

A High Wind Warning goes into effect today at 2 p.m. and will continue through late Tuesday night.

The warning is in effect across the region.

We’ve seen plenty of rain already this morning and it’s expected to taper off by noon, then the winds kick up.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Heavy morning rain

Wind gusts will be up to 55 mph

The highest winds will come between 4 and 8 p.m.

We could see some power outages across the area

Temperature-wise, we’re sitting at about normal. High 50s and some low 60s across the region.

The winds will calm a bit overnight and then we’ll have mostly sunny conditions for Wednesday. The rest of the week has cold nights and cool days.