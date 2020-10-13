High winds are on the way for this afternoon and evening – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Welcome to a windy Tuesday!

A High Wind Warning goes into effect today at 2 p.m. and will continue through late Tuesday night.

The warning is in effect across the region.

Tue Wind Warning[1]

We’ve seen plenty of rain already this morning and it’s expected to taper off by noon, then the winds kick up.

Tue Planner[1]

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Heavy morning rain
  • Wind gusts will be up to 55 mph
  • The highest winds will come between 4 and 8 p.m.
  • We could see some power outages across the area

Tue 4 Things Updated[1]

Temperature-wise, we’re sitting at about normal. High 50s and some low 60s across the region. Tue Highs[1]

The winds will calm a bit overnight and then we’ll have mostly sunny conditions for Wednesday. The rest of the week has cold nights and cool days.Mon Planning 7 Day[1]

 

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.