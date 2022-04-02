High Wind Watch issued for Monday in parts of the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– This weekend is a good time to move your trash cans and patio furniture inside.
There’s a good chance of it getting pretty windy Monday across parts of the Inland Northwest.
The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a High Wind Watch for April 4.
A High Wind Watch means strong, sustained winds are possible. People under one should prepare for it. You can find more information here.
RELATED: How to download the 4 News Now weather app
RELATED: A few weekend showers before a strong storm Monday – Kris
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.