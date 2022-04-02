High Wind Watch issued for Monday in parts of the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– This weekend is a good time to move your trash cans and patio furniture inside.

There’s a good chance of it getting pretty windy Monday across parts of the Inland Northwest.

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a High Wind Watch for April 4.

Yes, winds will be breezy today across the Inland NW. Although stronger winds are yet to come. Wait until Monday! #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/iTYSd2t39s — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) April 2, 2022

A High Wind Watch means strong, sustained winds are possible. People under one should prepare for it. You can find more information here.

RELATED: How to download the 4 News Now weather app

RELATED: A few weekend showers before a strong storm Monday – Kris

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.