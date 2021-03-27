HIGH WIND WARNING – a powerful storm for the second-half of the weekend -Kris

It is rare that I’m already looking ahead to Sunday evening on a Friday night, but there’s a windstorm on the way that warrants jumping ahead. A HIGH WIND WATCH will take effect Sunday afternoon and continue through late Sunday evening. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are expected, with possible downed trees, powerlines and the resulting damage and outages.

Backing up a bit, high pressure will bring a beautiful start to the weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Sunday morning will start with partly cloudy conditions, but a strong cold front will pick up the winds by Sunday afternoon. The strongest winds, however, will develop Sunday evening. This strong cold front will also bring mountain snow to the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle mountains. Rain is expected in the valleys Sunday evening. Behind the front, Monday will be breezy and cooler. The ridge of high pressure will build back in start Tuesday.