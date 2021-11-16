High Wind Warning UPDATE: damaging winds blowing through the Inland Northwest – Kris

The HIGH WIND WARNING for the Spokane/Couer d’Alene area, the Palouse and the Colombia Basin continues until 10 p.m. However, some of the strongest winds are expected through the evening commute. Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph have been reported this afternoon throughout the Spokane area, and those winds are expected to pick up through the evening as a cold front pushes it’s way through. Wind gusts as high as 65 mph are possible.

As of 4:00 p.m., approximately 24,500 Avista, Northern Lights and Inland Power customers are without power.

Winds will very gradually decrease this evening. However, expect windy conditions to continue overnight and through Tuesday. There is cooler, calmer weather on the way for the rest of the workweek.