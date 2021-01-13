A High Wind Warning is in effect until this afternoon – Mark

A High Wind Warning is in effect for our area until 4:00 p.m.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, January 13:

We are already seeing a very windy start to the day.

Here’s a look at who to call for power outages in your neighborhood:

As this front moves out, high winds will be with us for much of the day. It will calm and cool down tonight. Expect a sunny and cooler Thursday. The weekend will be mild with cloud cover.

