A High Wind Warning is in effect until this afternoon – Mark
A High Wind Warning is in effect for our area until 4:00 p.m.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, January 13:
We are already seeing a very windy start to the day.
Here’s a look at who to call for power outages in your neighborhood:
As this front moves out, high winds will be with us for much of the day. It will calm and cool down tonight. Expect a sunny and cooler Thursday. The weekend will be mild with cloud cover.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.