High Wind Warning and Rain Monday – Mark

A strong cold front will pass this afternoon with rain and WINDS with gusts to 50mph. High Wind Warning is 2pm until 10pm. Calmer and colder tonight and the rest of the week. Sunny Tuesday with 43 the high and about 40 each day after that. Next showers look to be Friday.
