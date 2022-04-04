High Wind Warning and mountain snow to start the week – Mark

We’re drying out, but these gusty winds are going to be sticking around all day.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

A High Wind Warning will be in effect all day

Heavy mountain snow is exepcted

We will see some afternoon showers

We’re also expecting some blowing dust in areas

Here’s a look at today’s warning: It’s in effect for most of the region and will be in place through 11 p.m.

Here’s a look at our wind gusts from this morning; they will pick up throughout the day.

This strong storm system will produce rain, mountain snow and strong winds.

It will be drier this afternoon with winds into the evening and overnight.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with warmer weather coming in at the end of the week. Mid 50s come Wednesday, then mid 60s Thursday and Friday.