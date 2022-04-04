High Wind Warning and mountain snow to start the week – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

We’re drying out, but these gusty winds are going to be sticking around all day.

Mon Mid 12 Hrs

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • A High Wind Warning will be in effect all day
  • Heavy mountain snow is exepcted
  • We will see some afternoon showers
  • We’re also expecting some blowing dust in areas

Mon Mid 4 Things

Here’s a look at today’s warning: It’s in effect for most of the region and will be in place through 11 p.m.

Mon Mid Advisoery

Here’s a look at our wind gusts from this morning; they will pick up throughout the day.

Mon Mid Wind Gust

This strong storm system will produce rain, mountain snow and strong winds.

It will be drier this afternoon with winds into the evening and overnight.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with warmer weather coming in at the end of the week. Mid 50s come Wednesday, then mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

Mon Planning

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories