The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday.

A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Rain this morning

Heavy mountain snow

High winds all day

We could see some areas of blowing dust

A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight.

Rain will stop by midday, but the winds will continue.

We’ll dry up this afternoon with winds continuing overnight into Tuesday. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with warmer weather coming in end of the week.

Mid 50s come Wednesday, then mid 60s Thursday and Friday.