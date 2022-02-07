High Tide Lobster Bar locations closing as seafood prices rise

by Will Wixey

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. The new Wonder Building market features Chad White's High Tide Lobster Bar, coffee from Evans Brothers coffee and goodies from other vendors.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday could be your last day to get a lobster roll at High Tide Lobster Bar.

Chef Chad White announced his two locations are closing as soon as they sell out of their current inventory, which will likely happen by 8 p.m. Monday.

In an email to 4 News Now, White said the closures come as a result of rising seafood prices.

“Lobster and crab are the main pinch point currently. Until those prices come down I believe you’ll see more and more restaurants removing these items temporarily,” White wrote.

White said he’s talked to other industry workers on the east coast who sell lobster and the prices for rolls have been in the mid-$30 range.

The local chef, who also owns Zona Blanca ceviche bar, says he plans to change the restaurant into a “fast-casual” eatery and may move away from the seafood aspect.

READ: Coffee Corner: A brand new, Black-owned coffee shop in Airway Heights

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.