High school sports returning to Eastern Washington

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the announcement that Eastern Washington is moving to Phase 2 of re-opening, that brings with it the long awaited return to the field for thousands of local high school student-athletes.

Monday in Spokane, football and soccer teams will open full team practices along with volleyball and others.

It will be a fast ramp up to the season as the football teams will only get in about eleven practices before their first game. Following such a long layoff, teams will have to be careful to bring the players up to game speed quickly while holding them back from pushing too hard too fast.

When games resume in a couple weeks, it will be the first time high school sports have taken place in Washington in eleven months.

