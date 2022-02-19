High school playoff basketball roundup 2-18
SPOKANE, Wash. — High school basketball playoffs in full swing tonight as teams were fighting for their playoff lives on both sides of the border, our Keith Osso and Alex Crescenti have the highlights from a busy night on the hardwood.
Tonight’s games:
Post Falls @ Lake City boys
Lewiston @ Coeur d’Alene boys
Kamiakin vs. Gonzaga Prep boys
Kennewick vs. Ferris boys
West Valley vs. Clarkston boys
Shadle Park vs. Pullman boys
Hermiston vs. Mead girls
Rogers vs. West Valley girls
Pullman vs. Clarkston girls
