High School playoff basketball highlights 2/15
SPOKANE, Wash. — The high school playoffs are here for basketball in the state of Washington and that made for a busy night in our area. Our Keith Osso has highlights from Tuesday night.
Games included:
Richland @ Gonzaga Prep boys
Rogers @ West Valley boys
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague vs. Northwest Christian girls
Saint George’s vs. Upper Columbia girls
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.