High school football returns to Washington with busy Saturday of games

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time since 2019 we had high school football games in Washington, and for the first time ever they were in February.

We got our first look at the new GSL, new turf fields at CV and UHi, and a new stadium up north.

Highlights from:

Ferris vs. CV

Lewis & Clark vs. Mead

U-hi vs. Cheney

Rogers vs. West Valley

