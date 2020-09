High School football in north Idaho forced indoors

MOSCOW, Idaho — Most of the football games in north Idaho were postponed due to poor air quality, but the Lakeland Hawks met up with the Lewiston Bengals in the Kibbie dome.

In the early game Kendrick and Troy hooked up in an eight-man football game.

Alyssa Charlston and Keith Osso have the highlights from Moscow.

