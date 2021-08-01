High-risk sex offender escapes from Spokane housing facility, caught hours later

by Kaitlin Knapp

Courtesy: Spokane Police

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a Level 3 sex offender that escaped from a community housing facility Saturday evening.

Police say 61-year-old Brian Scott Jones somehow got his electronic monitoring device off and left the facility. The facility is an apartment building on North Lincoln near the Spokane Arena. It houses some sexually violent predators that have been released from the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island. Some of the offenders released are classified under a Less Restrictive Alternative or LRA.

According to the sex offender registry, Jones is a sexually violent predator. He was convicted in 1993 for attempted child molestation. A year later, he was convicted of child molestation.

Spokane Police say with tips from the community, officers found Jones around 9:15 p.m. Saturday near Fifth Avenue and Howard Street. The Department of Corrections issued a warrant for his arrest for escaping the facility.

RELATED: WA Lawmakers want to change the way sexually violent predators are released into the community

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.