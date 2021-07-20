High fire danger expected through Wednesday – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

Here’s a look at the rest of your day:

Temperatuers will peak at 90 this afternoon and sink back down into the 70s into the evening.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Wednesday night – meaning there is a high risk of extreme fire danger.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Clouds are sticking around, as well as some smoke

A Red Flag Warning is in effect

Isolated thunderstorms are possible

Cooler weather is on the way Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry conditions with scattered thunder showers and winds will have many on alert. The high today will be 90, then we’ll see mid 80ss for Wednesday and Thursday then warming back up for the weekend.