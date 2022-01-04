High demand for COVID-19 testing causes long lines at Spokane Falls Community College site

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.– The mass COVID-19 testing site at Spokane Falls Community College is starting off 2022 busy.

On Monday the line of drivers waiting to get tested was so long it wrapped around the parking lot. Some people in line said they waited for more than an hour for their test. The Spokane Regional Health District said the testing site hit its capacity.

The Spokane Regional Health District said people looking to get tested need to have an appointment. Health leaders said they hope to bring back drive-up testing with no-appointment necessary soon. However, the high demand for tests is making it hard.

“We’re working really hard in Spokane, and in the state and across the country to try and increase testing capacity and provide a variety of resources,” Spokane Regional Health District registered nurse Kira Lewis said.

Lewis said if you’re symptomatic you should quarantine and get a test as quickly as possible. If you’ve been exposed be cautious of who you’re around so that you don’t further the spread of the virus. Also, you should get a test three days after your exposure.

Rosa Soderberg waited in line for about an hour and 45 minutes to get tested. She needs to show a negative PCR test ahead of a procedure at Holy Family.

“I know it’ll come back negative, and everything since I’ve had the three, and the only place I go to is the grocery store, and I always have my mask,” she said.

You can make an appointment for a test at Spokane Falls Community College here.

People can also get tests at their primary care doctor, urgent care centers and at pharmacies. A list can be found online.

Anyone in Spokane County with questions about testing can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

