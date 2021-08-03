High Country Orchard celebrating peach season with weekend farmers’ market

by Destiny Richards

COLBERT, Wash. — Before Summer ends, celebrate the start of peach season on Green Bluff!

High Country Orchard is just one of many Green Bluff Growers providing the fruit.

They say the season has started off rough though because of the drought.

Like cherry season, some peaches needed to be pruned off so others could get enough moisture to ripe.

https://twitter.com/DstnyRichardsTV/status/1422551111773290498?s=20

This weekend, on August 7th and 8th, High Country Orchard is hosting a farmers’ market where you can come pick peaches and shop local.

And not only peaches — it’s also the season for apricots and plums.

If you don’t want to pick, you can grab a big box of pre-picked fruit at a great price.

More than 20 local vendors will be out at High Country Orchard from 10 am to 4pm on both days.

You’re also welcome to stay for lunch!

For more information, see the High Country Orchard website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.