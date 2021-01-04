High avalanche dangers across parts of Idaho and Washington

SPOKANE, Wash.– High avalanche danger is being reported across parts of Washington, Idaho and Montana.

On Sunday, the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center warned that recent storm snow combined with strong winds can create dangerous conditions. There are high danger levels reported north of Sandpoint, in the Selkirks and Cabinets. IPAC also noted dangerous conditions in the Silver Valley and St. Regis area. The same outlook goes for part of Montana, north of Libby, in the Yaak area.

For Washington, there is high avalanche danger throughout parts of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and into the North Cascades. See a full map HERE.

Avalanches can be triggered by outdoor recreation, strong winds, or other factors. These conditions are especially dangerous because they are easily triggered and may run long distances, according to IPAC. Experts advise avoiding areas of high danger and following all posted closures.

It was early January 2020 when a deadly avalanche came crushing down Silver Mountain. Preliminary reports indicated that was unintentionally caused by a skier, or group of skiers.

