High 90s expected: Tips to beat the heat

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures across the Inland Northwest will be in the high 90s on Tuesday with mid-90s and mid-80s expected through the end of the week.

With the hot weather sticking around, it is crucial you take measures to protect yourself from the heat.

Here are some tips to make sure you’re staying safe:

Stay hydrated: Drink lots of water. The Mayo Clinic recommends about 15.5 cups for men and 11.5 cups for women. The amount of water you should drink varies by person, so consult your doctor if you need help. You should also avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol. Wear SPF: Protect your skin from the sun. Lather on the sunscreen! Avoid exercising outside: Take your workout indoors. If you must be outside, avoid the timeframe of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. That is when the sun’s rays are typically the strongest. Follow your workout with a sports drink to replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat. Wear protective gear: If you’re going outside, wear your sunglasses and pack a hat. Wear proper clothing: Wear light and loose clothing. Stay inside: If you don’t have to go outside, don’t. Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible.

Make sure you also take care of your loved ones.

If you have young children, avoid putting heavy clothing or blankets on them and take a few minutes to check in with your elderly neighbors a few times a day.

And don’t forget your furry friends, either. Give your pets plenty of water, avoid walking them outside on hot pavement and do not leave them in the car.

