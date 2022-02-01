Hidden Mother Brewery closing its doors

FILE: Beer Photo by J. Pollack Photography.

SPOKANE, Wash.–It’s almost last call at Hidden Mother Brewery.

A post on the brewery’s Facebook page said it was closing and this was its farewell week.

All pints, growler fills and crowlers are $1. The brews will keep flowing until there isn’t any left. It is BYOG (bring your own glass.) Make sure you stop by and pick up some of the last brews before it shuts its doors for good.

The post also thanked the Spokane community for everything.

“To our community: thank you so much for your continued support! It has been such a joy to serve and work alongside so many awesome people and we definitely would not have made it this far without you. Thank you. Spokane we love you!!”

RELATED: No-Li wants to help you pay it forward this February by giving out shovels, snowblowers

RELATED: Cheers! Iron Goat Brewing hosting first-ever Frostfest

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.