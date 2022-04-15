Hey Snow! Let it go, let it go – Mark

It’s may be April, but the snow is here.

It won’t be sticking around for long, though. We’ll dry up later today, but there is a slight chance of snow for Saturday.

Today will be cloudy and cold with temperatures mostly in the 30s.

Our highs are well below average for today.

Temperatures will be in the 40s all weekend with Saturday afternoon rain or snow and then dry and cool for Easter. Next week will bring 50s with more rain showers expected.