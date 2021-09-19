‘He’s going to be greatly missed’: Community, firefighters honor fallen Spokane hero

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — On a rainy Saturday morning, Spokane area firefighters crossed two ladders in the Calvary church parking lot. A large American flag hanging, flowing, as a Spokane County Fire District 9 fire truck drives underneath with Lt. Cody Traber’s casket.

Firefighters, other first responders and the community came together to remember and honor Traber.

Traber died in the line of duty on Aug. 26. Traber and other firefighters were called to check on a brush fire near Highway 395 and Wandermere. Traber was on a bridge when he fell and died.

Traber, who was also a paramedic, worked with Spokane County Fire District 9 for 18 years. He previously worked at Stevens County Fire District 1, Cheney Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources Arcadia District.

PREVIOUS: Spokane Fire Department mourns loss of local firefighter

On Saturday, at least 1,500 people and firefighters came to the Calvary Spokane to memorialize Lt. Traber.

“When a firefighter dies, the entire firefighting community feels it,” said Bob Shindelar, a division chief with Spokane County Fire District 9.

Shindelar worked alongside Traber. Losing him, as anyone can imagine, has been devastating – for him, the rest of the SCFD 9 crew, and, of course, his family.

Today, firefighters are honoring & remembering Lt. Cody Traber, a Spokane Co. District 9 firefighter who lost his life too soon. There’s a memorial under Hwy 395 near Wandermere where Traber died on Aug. 26 while checking for a brush fire. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/6RxpUvwLpB — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) September 18, 2021

A procession started at 11:30 a.m. from Station 92, where Traber worked. The streets were lined with more than 100 different fire apparatus to honor Traber.

“It’s going to be a very honorable memorial to recognize all of Cody’s accomplishments, to recognize him as our friend, as our fellow firefighter,” Shindelar said emotionally.

Shindelar said Traber was a firefighter who went above and beyond for his brothers and sisters as well as the community.

Traber loved fighting wildland fires, Shindelar said. He was also a big part of helping people train, too.

“He was a mentor to many firefighters within our department. He pushed our firefighters to be better than what they are today, and he did that also for himself throughout his entire career with us,” Shindelar said. “He’s going to be greatly missed.”

The loving father leaves behind his wife, Allysin, and four young children.

“He was a very loving person. He was very much family-oriented, and his wife and kids meant the world to him,” Shindelar said.

A memorial lies near the place where Traber died near the Wandermere bridge. Flowers were there along with a photo of him and a few fire trucks right next to it.

Since Traber’s passing, Shindelar said the community support has been “unbelievable.”

“On behalf of Spokane County Fire District 9, I just want to thank all of the community members that have support Cody’s family during this difficult time,” Shindelar said, his voice wavering.

Traber is gone, but not forgotten. As they would say the in fire service, they “will take it from here.”

Shindelar said people can still contribute to the benevolent fund if they’d like. All proceeds will go to Traber’s wife and kids. To help, click the link below.

Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now

Elenee Dao. Copyright 4 News Now









PREVIOUS: Spokane fire districts seeking donations to help fallen firefighter’s family

RELATED: Fire District 9 remembers firefighter who died responding to reports of wildland fire

RELATED: Here’s how the community can honor fallen Spokane firefighter Cody Traber

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.