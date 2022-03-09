‘He’s disgraced me enough’: Former Spokane County deputy running for sheriff will not fight termination

SPOKANE, Wash.– The ex-Spokane County deputy running for sheriff says he will not be fighting his termination.

Former deputy Craig Chamberlin said he withdrew his appeal to fight the firing. Instead, he wants to focus on his campaign.

He said there is no point in appealing because Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has his mind made up about it.

“He made his decision. He made it a point to completely disgrace me and that is one of the confusing parts to me about all of this because he allowed me to be the face of the sheriff’s office for nearly 18 years,” Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin said he’d rather focus on being positive and let the people in Spokane County know where he stands. He wants to show them the direction he thinks they should go with everyday issues. He said he’s already talked to many groups of people who’ve asked him to share his thoughts.

He wants to hold his head high and not speak badly about anyone because he’d rather run a positive and upbeat campaign.

Craig Chamberlin was terminated in February as a result of a three-and-a-half months-long investigation. It was over him writing a character reference for a volleyball coach charged with possession of child pornography.

Chamberlin didn’t deny writing the letter. He said he’s known the coach for decades and they had even gone to high school together. The person charged also coached his daughter’s volleyball team.

Sheriff Knezovich said at the time he was supposed to ask for permission to make this kind of reference. He didn’t do that, and after an internal investigation, he’s out of a job.

Knezovich endorsed Chamberlin’s opponent John Nowels for the position of sheriff.

“He’s disgraced me enough and I don’t want to deal with the negative slandering of my name for the remainder of this campaign,” Chamberlin said.

